DENVER (CBS4) – The Halcyon Hotel in north Cherry Creek is eager to debut their new restaurant.

“It’s a great space for just a date night or if you’re having a birthday party or a bachelorette party,” Charlissa Dodge, General Manager of Food and Beverage for Halcyon.

The restaurant called Local Jones, specializing in contemporary American cuisine, was supposed to open May 15, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans.

“Right now, we’ve been doing a lot of cleaning projects. A lot of projects, like painting and building things and taking care of stuff that, you know, is actually easier to do when the hotel is empty,” said Dodge.

They hope to open at the end of next month and to prepare, they are hiring some 40 positions.

“We need line cooks and prep cooks and dishwashers,” she said.

As well as a banquet sous chef, bartenders and barbacks.

“If you have a really great personality, a great work ethic, and a passion for the industry, those are the main things I’m looking for,” she said.

A job which could turn into a career.

“I had a server here, who started out as a server, eventually became a supervisor. And now she’s my restaurant manager,” said Dodge. “I cannot wait until restaurants and bars are able to open up and we can go and enjoy them again.”

The city of Denver has not set a date for when dine-in restaurants will be allowed to resume.