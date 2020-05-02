Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – “I’m still here… I did it!” proclaimed a 71-year-old woman who was discharged from Centura-Littleton Adventist Hospital on Friday. The woman, known only as Diane, recovered from coronavirus.
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – “I’m still here… I did it!” proclaimed a 71-year-old woman who was discharged from Centura-Littleton Adventist Hospital on Friday. The woman, known only as Diane, recovered from coronavirus.
She is one of the first patients to be treated with convalescent plasma. She spent 17 days at the hospital after experiencing “significant symptoms,” hospital officials say.
RELATED: Coronavirus Patient Released From ICU After 34 Days, Convalescent Plasma Treatment
Her caregivers lined the hallway to the elevator and cheered her on as she made her way out. She will now continue her recovery at a skilled nursing facility.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado