DENVER (CBS4) – A new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis allows food trucks to set up at rest areas in Colorado. It’s a move to help truckers have access to meals on the road.
“In addition to expressing thanks to truckers, we are taking action and remove barriers and regulations that get in the way of our truckers having access to freshly made meals,” said Polis.
He went on to say the order is also aimed at helping those food trucks and small businesses support themselves.
