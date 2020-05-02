ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders gathered in front of the Swedish Medical Center emergency room entrance Friday morning to say thank you.
“We’re here to honor the doctors and nurses that are here responding to the current COVID crisis,” said West Metro firefighter and paramedic Brian Holcomb. “I really want to thank the doctors and nurses here at the hospital for their strong effort these past few weeks.”
Police cars, ambulances and firetrucks lined the entrance to Swedish Medical Center’s ER. Two AirLife helicopters participated in a flyover.
“It was really exciting to me to see the helicopters fly and see the lights going, it really just showed the power that we have to support all around Denver and come together, that really felt exciting,” said Sara Dembeck, Swedish Medical Center’s Director of Nursing.
Doctors and nurses poured out on to the streets with a message of their own for first responders.
“Thank you. You really put your lives at risk to help our patients and community,” said Dembeck.
This display of gratitude reminding us that wherever we may be and whatever our role, we are all in this together.
“This kind of brings things home and makes you realize how much of an honor it is to be part of this effort,” said Holcomb.