DENVER (CBS4) – New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 832 Coloradans have died from the coronavirus. There are also 163 outbreaks in the state.
There are more than 16,000 known positive cases.
On Saturday, 89% of hospitals were reporting COVID-19 data.
Currently, 737 people are in the hospital battling the virus, the same number as Friday, and 67 patients have been discharged or transferred within the last 24 hours.
