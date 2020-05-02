Comments
MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado received its second decontamination system to be used on resusable N95 respirators at The Friendship Hall in Montrose. The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems are mobile and use vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to clean the respirators.
MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado received its second decontamination system to be used on resusable N95 respirators at The Friendship Hall in Montrose. The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems are mobile and use vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to clean the respirators.
“The system can decontaminate up to 80,000 used N95 respirators per system per day, with a single respirator able to be reused up to 20 times without degradation,” state officials stated in a news release on Saturday.
Many health care workers can get a free N95 decontamination system.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The first system was installed at the Exhibit Hall at the Adams County Fairgrounds on April 23.
When the system is no longer needed, it will go back to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).