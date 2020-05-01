CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Happy May Day! Eastern Colorado has one more warm day before our first cold front of the month swings through for a weekend cool down. This cold front will also bring in the change for a few May thunderstorms for both Friday and Saturday.

The front will move thru in the late afternoon Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible across northern and northeastern areas of the state. At this time there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms over the northeastern corner of the state. With strong winds and hail being the main threat.

Behind the cold front Saturday will be much cooler and begin with up-slope clouds and possible drizzle. There will be strong overhead jet stream that enhances the convective lift by afternoon. That will deliver a risk for more severe storms and this includes the Denver metro area. With strong winds and hail being the main threat.

Sunday should calm down quite a bit. With sunshine and warmer temperatures.

