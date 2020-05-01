Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s safer-at-home executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic has moved into a new month, and Gov. Jared Polis will discuss how it’s going in a virtual news conference on Friday afternoon.
Polis is scheduled to speak remotely about the health crisis and how Colorado will be responding to it in the month of May at 1 p.m. You can watch it on CBSN Denver.
Earlier this week, Polis spoke about testing for COVID-19 across the state and he continued to remind Coloradans how important it is to continue social distancing and to wear face masks.
“It is more important now than in April,” said Polis.
