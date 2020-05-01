CBSN DenverWatch Now
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The North Metro Drug Task Force arrested two men for allegedly selling drugs from a home after receiving more than 100 complaints. The Adams County SWAT team went into the home at 8881 Grove Street early Thursday morning.

Robert Martinez and Robert Cedillo-Martinez (credit: Westminster Police)

They found eight people in the house.

When they searched the home they found a quantity of heroin and more than an ounce of methamphetamine.

Robert Martinez, 47, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Robert Cedillo-Martinez, 26, was arrested on two outstanding arrests warrants, one for robbery, one for motor vehicle theft.

The other six people were released.

