WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The North Metro Drug Task Force arrested two men for allegedly selling drugs from a home after receiving more than 100 complaints. The Adams County SWAT team went into the home at 8881 Grove Street early Thursday morning.
They found eight people in the house.
When they searched the home they found a quantity of heroin and more than an ounce of methamphetamine.
Robert Martinez, 47, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Robert Cedillo-Martinez, 26, was arrested on two outstanding arrests warrants, one for robbery, one for motor vehicle theft.
The other six people were released.