DENVER (CBS4) — One of the organizations primarily focused on lending a helping hand to the sizeable metro area homeless population now needs a helping hand itself.
Or several sets of helping hands, to be more accurate.
The Denver Rescue Mission on Friday asked for volunteers who can help serve meals at the National Western Complex, the site of the city’s auxiliary shelter. The unit was set in mid-April to promote social distancing among the most vulnerable demographic during the coronavirus pandemic.
The site reached capacity less than a week after opening.
Volunteers must between the age of 18 and 65 and have no underlying health conditions. Volunteers will be provided gloves but must bring their own masks.
A dozen volunteers are needed for every breakfast, lunch, and dinner shift, seven days a week. Volunteering includes serving meals and drinks.
“A lot of our staffers have been filling in those volunteer spots,” Nicole Tschetter of the Denver Rescue Mission said. “Now that we’re through the initial phases and we have a well-oiled machine at the National Western Complex, we’re letting people know.”
If interested, visit DenverRescueMission.org/Volunteer.