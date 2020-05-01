Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night. Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Colfax Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Investigators said no officers were injured in the shooting but a suspect was shot and is in grave condition. CBS4 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Investigators plan to release updates on the Denver Police Department Twitter page.