DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of people rallied at the state Capitol on Friday, demanding a full reopening of Colorado as the state transitions from stay-at-home to safer-at-home. The protest was peaceful as the demonstrators say the closures hurt their family and businesses.
Organizers indicated they understand the gravity of the pandemic but feel their jobs, businesses and families are more important right now.
“I think we have been lied to about the virus. I don’t think we should sacrifice our economy for the numbers we are seeing,” said protester Mike Mullens.
They waved flags and carried signs to “Free Colorado” and other signs that read “Open up our country and our state.”
One man said he was a retired Denver health care worker. He was clearly on the other side of the street, “Civil liberties mean nothing if you are dead if you have the coronavirus.”
Police wore protection, but this demonstration was peaceful and loud.
“Funny thing about people like you, you talk about privilege… you’re so privileged,” one protester shouted at a counter protester.