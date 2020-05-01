Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed several executive orders on Thursday night related to the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado. Among them, one that keeps ski areas closed through May 23.
Arapahoe Basin had indicated that it may attempt to reopen for the end of the ski season. Last year, A-Basin skiers were hitting the slopes through June.