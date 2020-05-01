



– Gov. Jared Polis explained his latest round of executive orders during a virtual news conference on Friday afternoon. He also reiterated what the safer-at-home order means for Colorado as different communities begin to reopen.

One executive order that he signed on Thursday night slashed the state budget by more than $220 million. Polis said it’s what is needed to help Colorado get through the next few months considering the significant drop in revenue.

Polis also explained there were big cuts in Medicaid funding. He said right now a lot of people are foregoing visits to the doctor’s office unless it is absolutely critical, which has actually saved the state some money.

Polis stressed that it is still important to go to the doctor if you need medical attention.

He also said state campgrounds will remain closed for now because many counties can’t handle so many visitors.

“Colorado is a big, diverse state. There’s no reason to think that the situation will be the same in Grand Junction and Denver and Lamar. It’s not. And so it’s completely appropriate that we work with local officials to have a flexible approach to keeping people safe,” said Polis.

He also mentioned the executive order that keeps ski areas closed through May 23. He said it was not about the potential spread of coroanvirus on the slopes as much as it is about the influx of crowds in those mountain towns.