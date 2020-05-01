Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– This year’s Greeley Stampede has been canceled but that’s not stopping some of the events from happening. The organization is working toward keeping two traditions alive- the fireworks and rodeo.
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– This year’s Greeley Stampede has been canceled but that’s not stopping some of the events from happening. The organization is working toward keeping two traditions alive- the fireworks and rodeo.
The Greeley Stampede is partnering with a local business to put on the fireworks display on July 4.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
In September, they will produce three virtual spud rodeo performances.
The Greeley Stampede will resume in 2021.