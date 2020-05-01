DENVER (CBS4)— Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that he’d be renewing and strengthening his order to halt evictions for the month of May. Many landlords were hoping that would include protections for them, as some tenants are taking advantage of halted evictions.

“Up until April 1, he was paying his rent. Every month. It’s obvious he’s doing this because of the order,” said Cindy Towle of her tenant in Wheat Ridge.

Towle inherited the home from her parents. She’s retired and rents the home out for supplemental income, but empathizes for those landlords who rely on rent money to pay their mortgages.

“He keeps saying, ‘I don’t have any money. I don’t have any money.’ It’s not like he was working somewhere and got laid off, so his money is gone,” said Towle.

Towle says her tenant and his wife receive Social Security. Their stimulus payments more than cover the $1,400 rent she charges for her Wheat Ridge property. The tenant also hasn’t paid his water bill.

“My intent was to give him a notice today,” said Towle.

Polis announced he was extending the halt on evictions the day before, on April 30.

Property Manager Dominique Roark doesn’t want to evict her tenants. She’s offered reduced rent for tenants who told her they were suffering financially due to COVID-19. Roark has a tenant on Detroit Street in Denver who owes her more than $7,000.

“We got the second half of November’s payment at the end of December,” said Roark.

That was the last payment she received from that tenant.

They went to court to begin the eviction process in February. The tenant and Roark agreed that the move out would occur on or before March 23.

Just days before that deadline, Polis halted April evictions.

“If the tenant didn’t move out on or before March 23, an automatic writ of restitution would be issued. Then we would have the opportunity to move forward with the eviction,” explained Roark, showing CBS4’s Tori Mason court documents.

Roark’s tenant took shelter-in-place literally. The tenant still hasn’t left. And no one can make him leave.

“Financially they haven’t taken a hit. They’re simply refusing to move and taking advantage of the situation for sure,” said Roark, who has other potential tenants who’d like to occupy the space, “We have property taxes to pay.”

Now that the eviction halt has extended, property managers and landlords are wondering how to halt tenants who are taking advantage.

“Will I ever or do I have any recourse? Is there anything I can do?” asked Towle.

CBS4 asked Polis if there were any protections for landlords, like requiring tenants to show proof their income was impacted by COVID-19.

Polis said the that courts are not operating at full capacity and they are not processing evictions, unless tenants are a danger to the community. Landlords and tenants will have to wait until June to settle their disputes in court.

Polis said renters, who still have the ability to pay rent, should be paying their rent.