DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Symphony Association is postponing concerts through the end of the month. They’re hoping to reduce the spread of coronavirus by following the safer-at-home order and promote social distancing.

In the meantime, the symphony is offering virtual concerts. Listen in at ColoradoSymphony.org.

