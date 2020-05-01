Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Symphony Association is postponing concerts through the end of the month. They’re hoping to reduce the spread of coronavirus by following the safer-at-home order and promote social distancing.
In the meantime, the symphony is offering virtual concerts. Listen in at ColoradoSymphony.org.
