Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– In Douglas County, the Outlets at Castle Rock reopened on Friday. The stores have been closed since last month when Gov. Jared Polis put the stay-at-home order into effect in Colorado.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– In Douglas County, the Outlets at Castle Rock reopened on Friday. The stores have been closed since last month when Gov. Jared Polis put the stay-at-home order into effect in Colorado.
Copter4 flew over the parking lot of the outdoor mall on Friday and there weren’t too many cars in the parking lot.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado