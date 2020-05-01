Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Community groups, elected leaders and labor unions joined forces for a virtual rally to demand that Gov. Jared Polis cancel rent and mortgage payments until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
DENVER (CBS4)– Community groups, elected leaders and labor unions joined forces for a virtual rally to demand that Gov. Jared Polis cancel rent and mortgage payments until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
On Thursday, Polis enacted an executive order for Colorado that no one will be evicted for nonpayment during the month of May.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Activists say that’s only a bandage on the real issue.
“The moratoriums are just going to be delaying the coming flood of evictions and foreclosures that we will see when the order expires,” said Aurora City Councilman Juan Marcano.