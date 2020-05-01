DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado bank robber has pleaded guilty to being “The Glamour Shot Bandit.” Brianna Casias, 19, will be sentenced on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Investigators say she dressed in flamboyant attire and held up several Denver banks last year, including three in one day.
At different times she wore a blonde wig, a black and white-striped scarf with a sun hat, large sunglasses, a white head covering, waxed or manicured eyebrows and a choker to cover a neck tattoo.
Casias also wore white latex gloves during each robbery and never spoke to bank tellers. She passed a note that demanded money often requesting it in the form of $20, $50 and $100 bills.
Investigators also say she used two stolen cars during the first six robberies and had an accomplice.
Two people named her in tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. A bank teller from the first robbery identified Casias from a photo lineup.
She’ll be sentenced on May 18.