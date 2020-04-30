(CBS4) — The Colorado Apartment Association and the Resident Relief Foundation have created a financial relief fund to directly help Colorado residents who are struggling to pay their rent because of coronavirus-related job or income loss or illness.
The nonprofit foundation and the CAA are encouraging anyone with the financial means to contribute to RRF’s Colorado fund and directly support residents with upcoming rent obligations.
“We have seen a huge increase in the number of inquiries and applications from Colorado residents,” said Tina Oswald, executive director of RRF. “While many residents have received federal aid in the form of stimulus checks and unemployment, it’s clear that this will not be enough for some residents.”
“The opportunity to support and give back specifically to those in need is critical,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of CAA. “This program allows the funding to help those who have been responsible renters but have been directly impacted by the crisis.”
The organization recently launched a national multifamily industry fundraising initiative to raise $10 million for rent payment assistance caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents who meet the program criteria can apply for partial-to-full rent payments if they have experienced virus-related income or job loss. The relief funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more COVID-19 resident resources, visit www.aamdhq.org/news/coronavirus.
To make a donation to help our Colorado families, visit: www.residentrelieffoundation.org/colorado.
