PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A 65-year-old woman died after witnesses say she fell into the water while fishing at Lake Pueblo State Park in southern Colorado. The Pueblo Chieftain reports 65-year-old Mary Kay Hatheway was unconscious and not breathing when she was pulled from chest-deep water Wednesday evening.
A park ranger performed CPR for 15 minutes, but the Pueblo West woman died at the scene. The county coroner’s office has not determined the cause of death. No other information was released.
