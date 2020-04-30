ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A group of men broke into a gun store earlier this week and their images were caught on surveillance cameras. It happened at Eagles Nest Armory off West 64th Avenue in Arvada.
In the video posted by the Arvada Police Department, you can see four men with a dark-colored Jeep SUV outside the shop.
One of the men can be heard saying, “They got bars inside, they got bars inside.”
After they break through the back door, another man can be heard saying “Trash can, trash can.”
According to Arvada Police, they stole multiple firearms, including AR-15 style guns and various handguns.
The vehicle seen in the surveillance video was recovered by law enforcement but the suspects are still at large. The suspects are believed to be involved in several other crimes in the Denver Metro area.
The ATF has increased the reward amount, bringing the total reward amount up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in the burglary.
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips