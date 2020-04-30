Comments
(CBS4) – The Baseball Hall of Fame has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the class will be included with any additional new choices at next year’s induction festivities on July 25, 2021.
That means former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker will have to wait to become the first Rockie inducted into the Hall.
Shortstop Derek Jeter is also part of the 2020 class, as well as catcher Ted Simmons and union head Marvin Miller.
