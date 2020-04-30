CBS4 INVESTIGATESColorado Health officials reclassify nursing home deaths as coronavirus
(CBS4) – The Baseball Hall of Fame has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the class will be included with any additional new choices at next year’s induction festivities on July 25, 2021.

Larry Walker speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.

Larry Walker speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2020. (credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

That means former Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker will have to wait to become the first Rockie inducted into the Hall.

Shortstop Derek Jeter is also part of the 2020 class, as well as catcher Ted Simmons and union head Marvin Miller.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

