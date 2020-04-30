COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado native Isaiah Downing has been honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Downing, who lives in Colorado Springs and is a sports photographer for USA Today Sports, was the recipient of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence for his photo “Air Allen” captured during the Broncos-Chargers game at Empower Field at Mile High this season.
“I almost didn’t submit the photo,” said Downing in an interview with CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer.
“It doesn’t have all the qualities of a traditional sports photo. You can’t really see the football, you can’t see their eyes, you can barely see the goal line, but there was something about (Chargers receiver Keenan) Allen being completely horizontal, and Will Parks pushing over on the pylon that stuck out to me.”
Allen ended up scoring a touchdown on the play. The Broncos went on to win the game.
Downing’s entry was the first-place winner in the Action category, and he’s now set to be honored at the Enshrinee Roundtable scheduled for August 9th as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.
“When the Hall of Fame called me, I blocked their call the first time because I thought it was spam,” Downing joked.
“Then I thought it was my friends playing a prank on me. I’m in total disbelief that it went that far. I’m looking forward to 2020 and shooting the new season and chasing for it again.”