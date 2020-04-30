Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The nonprofit Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, which promotes both academic success and healthy lifestyles, has started a campaign called “Coffee for our Caregivers.” The goal is to help Colorado health care workers and during the coronavirus outbreak.
If you buy a pound of their Bold Beans coffee from their online store, the group will deliver it to nurses, doctors and others on the front lines of the pandemic.
People who make this purchase will also be helping to fund the work Girls Inc. does to help vulnerable girls stay on track. Get more information at the girlsincdenver.org/boldbeans/.