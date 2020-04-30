Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search warrants in El Paso County led deputies to one of the largest illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county’s history. Deputies executed two warrants on Wednesday in the 20000 block of Sahara Drive and 15000 block of Wagon Trail.
Investigators found an illegal marijuana operation that was linked to a third operation at 33000 East Highway 24. Deputies executed a third warrant and found a total of 703 plants in various stages of growth valued at $703,000.
Investigators also recovered more than $28,000 in cash and five firearms. The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department assisted with the investigation.