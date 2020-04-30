DENVER (CBS4) – People in Denver will soon be required to wear face masks in public due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials confirmed to CBS4 on Thursday.
Denver will issue some form of a mandatory face covering order soon, but the details are still being finalized, according to Theresa Marchetta with the mayor’s office.
Wheat Ridge, Aspen, Boulder, Glenwood Springs and Summit County have already announced face mask requirements.
Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging everyone in Colorado to wear a mask when they are out in public and interacting at a safe distance from people.
According to the colorado.gov website, “Research shows that people who have no symptoms can spread COVID-19. Wearing a non-medical face mask helps minimize the spread of the virus. Everyone should wear a mask when out in public. Employees should wear a mask when working. If possible, masks should be provided to employees.”
