DENVER (CBS4) – Don’t be surprised to hear some music outside on Thursday night. It’s all part of an effort to pay tribute to those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

On April 30 at 7 p.m., drummers across the state will participate in a statewide “drum circle” to express creative support for each other. The event was put together by Dazzle, the Colorado Business Center for the arts and Colorado Creative Industries.

JB Maroncelli owns DenverDrumz on Colfax, and will be participating in the event. He will take his drum set out on the sidewalk in front of his store, to play in support.

“Music is a universal language,” Maroncelli said. “Music is a common denominator in a lot of scenarios that can bring people together.”

Maroncelli said COVID-19 has been tough on musicians, businesses and many others across the state. He is playing to spread positivity.

“We’re playing in honor of musicians who have lost their jobs, first responders, frontline workers,” he told CBS4. “Just to show some support.”

His hope, is that this musical movement will catch people’s attention.

“People say well what’s that about, what is that noise?,” he said. “And it generates dialogue which creates conversation.”

Maroncelli hopes that more conversation surrounding what’s happening in our community, will lead to more support.

“The more awareness we can generate, the more lives that we can be saved,” he said. “The more people that we can feed. The more laptops that we can get to kids that need them.”

The “drum circle” will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday. If you don’t have a drum, you’re encouraged to grab a pot or pan to make some noise outside, in support.