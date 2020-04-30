DENVER (CBS4) — Denver hasn’t seen a lot of activity during the stay-at-home order but now the city is preparing for businesses to start opening back up. Thursday morning, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure began a large-scale cleanup — requiring people struggling with homelessness to pick up and move.
City leaders say some encampments were blocking the public right of way and some areas were becoming more hazardous.
CBS4 found people living in lines of tents and debris on the streets downtown. DOTI is clearing the area from 20th to 23rd streets between Welton and Curtis.
DOTI officials say their request is only that people move, so they can thoroughly clean the area.
They also tell CBS4 it is being done in line with terms of a settlement the city entered into, following a class action lawsuit. These cleanups have been in place since 2016.
Any property removed will be stored at 1449 Galapago Street for 30 days. The city says property can be claimed free of charge, and without fear of arrest. After those 30 days, property will be moved off-site, to a different location – so there are still some details to be sorted out. All property not claimed with 60 days will be disposed of.