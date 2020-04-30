(CBS4) – Many events across Colorado are being postponed or canceled due to coronavirus and the safer-at-home order. But some events have moved online. Here are three events you can experience in the comfort of your own home.
On Friday, the Art District on Santa Fe is taking its First Friday Art Walk online. Artists will share virtual gallery tours, some will have talks about theirs, and others will give tours of their at-home art studios. The Art District on Santa Fe will continue to do these events online until new guidelines come out that allow for such events. The virtual First Friday will begin at 5 p.m.
The Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival will be live this Friday, with several of Colorado’s musical artists. The festival was organized to help support Colorado’s music scene during this difficult time. The event will feature music from Union Gray, Linda Styles, Chris Daniels and the Kings and many more. The virtual music festival runs all day on May 1.
Organizers with the Colfax Marathon want to help get your feet moving with a free virtual challenge. You have until May 5 to run 10 miles, a half-marathon or a marathon. Organizers say you can either participate with several different runs or run all the miles at once. Once you are done, your miles must be logged on the Colfax Marathon’s website. There are prizes for the top runners.