BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A free drive-up coronavirus testing site opened on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Thursday. The testing was made possible through a partnership with King Soopers.
The testing is free but anyone who wants a test needs to register here. Part of that registration will be a virtual screening tool to see if they are eligible for a COVID-19 test. Those determined to be eligible will pick a testing location and appointment time, and will need to complete some paperwork via email.
The testing ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday with the last two hours open to anyone who wanted a test. The hours will be the same on Friday at the same location, the CU Space Sciences Building at 3665 Discovery Drive in Boulder, but everyone must make an appointment for the Friday testing.
“We are grateful to King Soopers and the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center for making the free testing available in our community,” CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a statement. “We are pleased we can host the drive-through testing on our campus for the community at large.”
Everyone must remain in their cars throughout the testing process. The test uses self-administered nasal swabs, which are less painful. Test results will be available in roughly 48 hours.
For more information, call 1-888-852-2567, select option 1, then select option 3.