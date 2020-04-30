AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Coloradans are morning the loss of a paramedic from Aurora, one of the most recent victims to die of coronavirus. Paul Cary, 66, was part of Ambulnz’s State of New York COVID Response team who volunteered for assignment at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

His main duty consisted of transporting COVID-19 patients. Before his time as an ambulance paramedic, Cary was a Firefighter/Paramedic for Aurora Fire Rescue for over 30 years. A coworker says Cary knew the risks of working with coronavirus patients but was adamant about going to New York to help.

“If you knew Paul, he was extremely devoted to his work and very excited about going. In fact, before he got sick he was anticipating doing a second deployment in NYC… very, very devoted,” said Rick Diemert, operations manager for Albulnz.

Heartbreaking news. Today we learned of the passing of retired Fire Medic Paul Cary. He spent more than 30 years with our department serving his community as a firefighter and a paramedic. He will be remembered as an EMS provider who gave his all to care for others. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 1, 2020

Cary is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.

In a statement Cary’s family said:

“We were devastated to learn that our father and grandfather, Paul Cary, became the latest victim to die of COVID-19. Our family grieves his loss, and knows that all his friends and family will miss him greatly.

“Accepting Paul’s commitment to serving others in need, we respected his choice to volunteer to be part of Ambulnz’s response team to the COVID-19 crisis in New York City. He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.”