EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– The mountain town of Eagle is making some changes so that people can get outside and enjoy the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
All of the hiking trails in the town are now one way. There are signs posted around open spaces in Eagle which indicate the proper direction of each trail.
“Thought it would be a good idea to have some directional signage to keep some safe distance between people so that people wouldn’t run into each other, on their bikes, especially, face-to-face, and then have to get off the single track in order to walk around each other,” said Town of Eagle open space coordinator John Staight.
The one way trails mean that in order to get back to the trailhead, hikers will have to do the complete loop.
Eagle County is currently closed to visitors but those rules will likely be in place even when things reopen to the general public.