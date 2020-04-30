



– The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced new figures Thursday about the overall unemployment claims for the state and the growing number of self-employed workers entering the system. While the department reports millions of dollars already distributed and an overwhelming majority of applications processed, people continue to struggle to get through the system and receive the money they need.

“It’s been real devastating because financially, it’s just hard, it’s hard to make a living without work,” Xavier Williams said Thursday. “I have money in my account that I can’t touch, it’s just a lot right now.”

Williams is a Colorado native who has worked at a local barbershop for the past four years. He worries about the bills he will need to pay in the next month supporting his daughter in the first grade. Since the statewide shutdown in March, he has not earned any income and has tried to get unemployment as a self-employed worker. He has already used his savings but says he only has two more weeks before that will run out.

“I have money in my account but I can’t touch the money until I get the debit card,” he told CBS4. “Money just accumulating in the account that I can’t touch or provide for my family when I need to.”

CDLE released figures for claims filed through April 25, which included 38,384 applicants. The number is down from 67,334 the week before but it does not include the 40,906 gig workers who qualified to apply for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance beginning on April 20.

“I get mad everyday looking at it, I have money, I can’t touch it, it’s just sitting there,” Williams said.

Unemployment can be distributed in a debit card or through direct deposit, the U.S. Bank ReliaCard is the service that operates the debit option. Williams says he has tried to find out when that card will arrive but cannot get that information confirmed from CDLE or U.S. Bank. He did get a letter in the mail informing him that Cardholder Services had the wrong address and he needed to update that information. But he has not moved recently. The card usually arrives between seven and 10 days after someone is approved for it, according to staff who responded to CBS4.

Each Thursday CDLE shares new data on the ongoing unemployment picture for Colorado. Over a period of five weeks, the agency has received 358,489 claims including for the federal PUA benefit. The state says they have paid more than 75 percent of all unemployment claims since March 15. The most recent number of regular unemployment insurance paid is $86.1 million. CDLE says they have already paid $28.7 million just for self-employed workers.

The top five industries with the highest number of claims include accommodation and food services; retail trade; healthcare and social service; arts, entertainment, and recreation; and other services that include salons. Employees like Williams still do not know when they will return to work but he is aware of exactly when he will run out of money.

“We need to feed our families, we need to eat, we need to take care of bills cause the bills won’t take care of themselves,” he said.

LINK: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment