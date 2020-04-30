Comments
(CBS4) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has once again been tested for coronavirus and the results have come back negative. Broncos number 58 tweeted about it on Thursday night.
Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19
— Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020
Miller first revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.
He has been in quarantine since then.