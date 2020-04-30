CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has once again been tested for coronavirus and the results have come back negative. Broncos number 58 tweeted about it on Thursday night.

Miller first revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

He has been in quarantine since then.

