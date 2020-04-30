



— Three Colorado companies will be involved in developing, building and launching the crew module that will carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon. NASA hopes to accomplish the mission by 2024.

Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton is working with Blue Origin on a lunar ascent module and Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Space Systems in Louisville is working with Dynetics on NASA’s Human Landing System (HLS) for the Artemis mission to the moon.

“Onward! @NASA selected our National Team — led by @BlueOrigin — and our lunar ascent module for the next phase of the #Artemis Human Landing System program,” Lockheed Martin tweeted.

Onward! @NASA selected our National Team — led by @BlueOrigin — and our lunar ascent module for the next phase of the #Artemis Human Landing System program. — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) April 30, 2020

“Sierra Nevada Corporation tweeted: “SNC is proud to announce we’ve been chosen to provide Crewed Systems Services to @Dynetics for @NASA’s Human Landing System for the #Artemis mission to the moon. The module we build will be the living space that transports & houses crew in the journey to & from the lunar surface.”

SNC is proud to announce we’ve been chosen to provide Crewed Systems Services to @Dynetics for @NASA’s Human Landing System for the #Artemis mission to the moon. The module we build will be the living space that transports & houses crew in the journey to & from the lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/d7YkBND3s8 — Sierra Nevada Corporation (@SierraNevCorp) April 30, 2020

According to TechCrunch, the Dynetics Human Landing System will be carried to the Moon aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan launch system. ULA is based in Centennial.

“Thrilled to be your ride,” Tony Bruno, President and CEO United Launch Alliance, tweeted Thursday. “A historic moment.”

Gen. Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations at US Space Command in Colorado Springs tweeted: “ Looking forward to our next #launch of #USSF7 at the @45thSpaceWing ’s Eastern Range! Another great example of the critical #partnerships with our National Security #Space Launch providers like .”. Looking forward to our next @SpaceForceDoD @ulalaunch .”.

“NASA is returning to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation,” the agency said in a news release.

“Working with its partners throughout the Artemis program, the agency will fine-tune precision landing technologies and develop new mobility capabilities that allow robots and crew to travel greater distances and explore new regions of the Moon,” the news released stated.

NASA has proposed building a new habitat and rovers, testing new power systems and “much more to get ready for human exploration of Mars.”

We are on our way to the Moon! In this new era of space exploration, we have selected three U.S. companies — @blueorigin, @Dynetics & @SpaceX — to develop human landers that will land #Artemis astronauts on the lunar surface. Read today's announcement: https://t.co/KKPdq5kwAm pic.twitter.com/SVM7HrQHlh — NASA (@NASA) April 30, 2020

human landing systems (HLS)

This is pretty historic… here in CO, lockheed is working w/ blue origin and Sierra Nevada Corp is working w/ dynetics to design the first crew module to land a man and woman on the moon. First time a crew module has been designed since 1972. Not sure who will win the bid in the end but they have designs ready to show. In total, 3 companies were selected to compete for this project. Here’s the headline:

has selected the companies that will provide them with the human landing system for their Artemis Moon missions, including a lander vehicle which will carry astronauts from space to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics were picked from a larger field of competitors to develop and build human landing systems (HLS) to carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon, a goal which NASA still hopes to accomplish by 2024.