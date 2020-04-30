



Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, wanted in California for the death of his girlfriend and her two young sons, was arrested Thursday in Colorado.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a stolen vehicle call in the town of Dotsero encountered Lucero driving that vehicle westbound on Interstate 70 at very high speeds, a department press release stated.

Police chased Lucero south on Highway 24 through Minturn before he crashed the stolen vehicle near Red Cliff. Lucero ran from the scene but was tracked down by officers and taken into custody.

Lucero was wanted on warrant from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office for murder since Wednesday.

According to CBS Los Angeles, police were called to a Victorville, California, residence at 11 a.m. and found signs of a struggle but no one inside the home. Later that afternoon, a person off-roading in desert terrain in nearby Apple Valley reported the discovery of three bodies.

Erlinda Villareal, 42, and her two sons had not been heard from since Tuesday.

ARRESTED: Triple homicide suspect Louis Gabriel Lucero is arrested in Eagle County Colorado by @EagleCountySO https://t.co/1IHeAZLG3P pic.twitter.com/qUmr1Nu2Mq — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 30, 2020

Authorities immediately Lucero, who is Villareal’s boyfriend, as a suspect. He was reported to be driving a silver 2008 Ford Explorer at that time.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dept search for triple homicide suspect Louis Gabriel Lucero possibly driving 2008 Ford Explorer. The bodies of his girlfriend and her two boys were found dumped in the desert of Apple Valley overnight.@CBSLA @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/FkNRkRqwkK — Kuwi Fernandez (@Kuwi2and9) April 30, 2020

Investigators in Eagle County have not released details about the vehicle Lucero allegedly stole in Dotsero, or the extent of his injuries from the crash.

Lucero is jailed in the Eagle County Detention Center without bond. It is unclear whether he will be immediately handed over to California authorities or stay in Colorado to face charges related to the pursuit and crash.