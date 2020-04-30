Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Seven bison calves have been born in the past week at Daniels Park in Douglas County.
Mike Hoff shared pictures of the new additions with CBS4.
“….beautiful new baby bison, with more on the way in the coming weeks,” he wrote.
On Thursday, Hoff captured a photo of a newborn first standing up.
“Amazing – on his feet in 15 minutes,” Hoff said.
Daniels Park is approximately 1000 acres in size and is located in Douglas County, south of Highlands Ranch and north of Castle Rock.
“The park is characterized by its unique sandstone ridge setting, historic ranch, bison herd, and spectacular view of the Front Range,” according to the Denver Parks and Recreation website.