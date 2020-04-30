(CBS4) — Be Green Services is offering free vehicle disinfection services for the next week. Priority will be given to healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines — like grocery store employees — but everyone is welcome.

Company officials say that, like many others, their business has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. They are accepting donations for the disinfection service but say what they really want is new customers who will use their services in the future.

“Unfortunately, we were not one of the businesses who was lucky enough to receive an SBA (PPP) relief package as of yet. After considering every possible option, we decided the best way we could make an impact is by investing every last bit of our savings and energy into this community appreciation event,” company officials stated. “We only hope our efforts and risk will help those who need it most, and in return, will provide us with loyal clients.”

No reservations are needed. The free decontamination service is happening in Lakewood through May 7, in the company’s parking lot at 7895 Morrison Road. The service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last and weather permitting.

“Our team of professional cleaners has been equipped with all the necessary PPE equipment as recommended by the CDC and is prepared to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” company officials stated.