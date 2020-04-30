Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Staff at the Aurora Public Library are making masks for hundreds of local workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, library and city staff have produced more than 850 masks.
More than 775 masks have been distributed, with 370 going to the Aurora Police Department. The Aurora community also pitched in with donations of fabric, thread, completed masks and even cash donations.
Staff used sewing machines from the public library’s Sewing Labs and maintained social distancing while sewing. The staff followed patterns provided by Kaiser Permanente.