AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced the city’s golf courses will begin reopening next week.
Aurora Hills, Meadow Hills, and Saddle Rock will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Springhill will open 8 a.m. on Friday to allow time to complete a concrete maintenance project.
Murphy Creek’s opening date has not yet been set.
“The course needs a little more grow-in time to repair winter damage,” Coffman tweeted. “PROS Golf staff anticipate Murphy Creek will open during the week of May 11th.”