HEALTH ALERTThese Are The Places Where Masks Are Required In Colorado
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Commerce City News, Suncor Energy


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Suncor in Commerce City announced planned maintenance at its refinery on Wednesday. They say residents and neighbors might see increased flaring and black smoke.

A flare seen coming from Suncor Energy in March 2017. (credit: South Adams County Fire Department)

Suncor officials say they notified regulatory agencies. Work should be finished by Thursday night.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it would investigate violations following an “opacity event” at the refinery on March 17.

In March, CDPHE announced a $9 million settlement agreement with Suncor Energy to resolve more than 100 air pollution violations.

RELATED: Suncor Energy Story Archive

Comments

Leave a Reply