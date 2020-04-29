Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Suncor in Commerce City announced planned maintenance at its refinery on Wednesday. They say residents and neighbors might see increased flaring and black smoke.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Suncor in Commerce City announced planned maintenance at its refinery on Wednesday. They say residents and neighbors might see increased flaring and black smoke.
Suncor officials say they notified regulatory agencies. Work should be finished by Thursday night.
Notice: planned maintenance at our Commerce City refinery https://t.co/FfAJbiYRro
— Suncor (@Suncor) April 29, 2020
Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it would investigate violations following an “opacity event” at the refinery on March 17.
In March, CDPHE announced a $9 million settlement agreement with Suncor Energy to resolve more than 100 air pollution violations.
RELATED: Suncor Energy Story Archive