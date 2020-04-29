Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash in a construction zone closed Interstate 70 for hours on Wednesday morning. The crash happened when two semis collided on westbound I-70 at E-470 just before 1 a.m.
One driver, a 27-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
That section was either closed or operating with reduced lanes until just before 10 a.m. while the crash investigation and cleanup continues.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating what happened leading up to the crash.