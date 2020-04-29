CBS4 INVESTIGATESDespite law, many essential employees at stores still not wearing masks
DENVER (CBS4) – The first Quiznos restaurant has renewed its lease and will be serving up sandwiches indefinitely at its location at Grant Street and 13th Avenue in Denver. A spokesperson for the restaurant made the announcement on Tuesday following many months of speculation that the Quiznos might have to close due to high property taxes.

(credit: CBS)

The chain known for its toasted subs established its first restaurant in 1981.

