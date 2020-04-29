Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The first Quiznos restaurant has renewed its lease and will be serving up sandwiches indefinitely at its location at Grant Street and 13th Avenue in Denver. A spokesperson for the restaurant made the announcement on Tuesday following many months of speculation that the Quiznos might have to close due to high property taxes.
The chain known for its toasted subs established its first restaurant in 1981.
DENVER (CBS4) – The first Quiznos restaurant has renewed its lease and will be serving up sandwiches indefinitely at its location at Grant Street and 13th Avenue in Denver. A spokesperson for the restaurant made the announcement on Tuesday following many months of speculation that the Quiznos might have to close due to high property taxes.
The chain known for its toasted subs established its first restaurant in 1981.