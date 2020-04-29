Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – As we continue to connect with the arts, even while we stay at home, now the arts are coming to us.
-April 29 – Denver locations, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
K Contemporary is an art gallery in Downtown Denver. It’s sponsoring the #ArtFindsUs project. The gallery owners have rented a billboard truck to drive through neighborhoods in Denver and Boulder. The truck will display two pieces of contemporary art, one by Shawn Huckins and the other by Daisy Patton. This is an effort to help people connect with art in a memorable way, during this difficult time.
Dates and times of #ArtFindsUs include the following:
-April 30 – Boulder locations, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
-May 1 – Denver locations, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.