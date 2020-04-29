Comments
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Leprino Foods plant in Fort Morgan says it has tested every employee for coronavirus. The dairy processing plant closed on Sunday for cleaning and disinfection after a group of workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Company officials say the elevated COVID-19 activity and lack of publicly-available testing in the Fort Morgan area.
While about 80% of tests came back negative, almost half of the positive results were people who were asymptomatic.
Those employees who tested positive have been asked to stay home until they are medically cleared. Those with negative results will go back to work.
“We will continue ongoing monitoring of all our employees, including targeted testing. We will also continue with daily temperature checks, health questionnaires, social distancing, well-being checks, and heightened cleaning protocols,” the company stated in a news released on Wednesday.
