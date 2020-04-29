Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Public housing authorities in Colorado will receive a combined $4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant from the CARES Act was announced Wednesday by Senator Cory Gardner.
The money is meant to support the prevention, preparation, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on public housing in Colorado.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Housing Authority of the City and County of Denver – $874,330
- Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo – $174,462
- Trinidad Housing Authority – $8,050
- Housing Authority of the City of Lamar – $12,932
- Boulder Housing Partners – $185,310
- Housing Authority of the City of Brighton – $32,470
- Las Animas Housing Authority – $14,990
- Housing Authority of the City of Colorado Springs – $283,402
- La Junta Housing Authority – $11,128
- Loveland Housing Authority – $93,710
- Housing Authority of the City of Greeley – $59,104
- Littleton Housing Authority – $59,256
- Delta Housing Authority – $44,398
- Fort Collins Housing Authority – $166,768
- Center Housing Authority – $2,534
- Rocky Ford Housing Authority – $5,298
- Englewood Housing Authority – $47,956
- Lakewood Housing Authority – $156,870
- Arvada Housing Authority – $71,622
- Grand Junction Housing Authority – $184,058
- Aurora Housing Authority – $228,140
- Sheridan Housing Authority – $22,644
- Adams County Housing Authority – $206,080
- Boulder County Housing Authority – $130,274
- Longmont Housing Authority – $69,042
- Housing Authority of the City of Fountain – $26,472
- Jefferson County Housing Authority – $206,520
- Housing Authority of the County of Montezuma – $33,398
- Montrose County Housing Authority – $36,832
- Housing Authority of Weld County – $51,980
- Garfield County Housing Authority – $85,152
- Otero County Housing Authority – $5,610
- Larimer County Housing Authority – $15,034
- Colorado Bluesky Enterprises, Inc. – $10,336
- Colorado Division of Housing – $833,580
This funding is in addition to the $4.3 million from HUD earlier in the week, and the $34 million granted to the state earlier in April.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020. It provided more than $2 billion in federal aid for various programs around the country.