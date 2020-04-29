FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — If you’ve missed getting out of the house and seeing a new movie on the big screen, you’ll soon have the chance to enjoy a good old-fashioned night out. The Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins is opening this Friday — with restrictions related to social distancing.
“We are happy to announce that the Holiday Twin will be open May 1st!” officials wrote on Facebook. “We will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Trolls World Tour (PG) then Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) will be shown on Screen 1 and Screen 2 will have Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) then Call of the Wild (PG).
Tickets must be purchased online. Officials said tickets would go on sale Wednesday afternoon.
Food from the concession stand must be ordered online. Check the website for more information.
The following restrictions will be in place:
The field will operate at half capacity.
You will be asked to stay in your vehicle or next to it while at the drive-in. The only exceptions will be to pick up concessions food and to use the restroom.
If you are leaving your vehicle area for an appropriate purpose, you are asked to wear a mask.
Restrooms will be limited. Occupancy and cleaning intervals will be established with guidance from the Larimer County Health Department.
“We will assess week by week for the month of May with our opening dates announced as we go, likely Thursday’s through Sundays,” officials said.