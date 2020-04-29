DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis talked about how coronavirus testing will move forward in Colorado along with why social distancing measures will continue.
“Starting with the month of May and about the 5,000 per day level, getting up to the 8,500 plus level by mid-to-late May, really averaging 5,000 to 10,000 throughout the month of May per day, in different settings in different ways. ” said Polis.
Right now the state is averaging about 3,000 tests a day.
He talked about how there are two types of testing available, “The first test is the swab test and the second is a blood test.”
As of April 29, there are 14,758 coronavirus cases in Colorado with 2,621 people hospitalized and 766 deaths.
He continued to remind Coloradans how important it is to continue social distancing and to wear masks.
“It is more important now than in April,” said Polis.
Polis also reiterated how the safer-at-home order will apply to businesses.
“Telecommuting should continue. Fifty percent is the most, not the least, in those businesses that need people to go in,” said Polis.
Polis expressed how important it is for seniors and older adults to stay home during this phase and to limit activity and social contact.
